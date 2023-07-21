Evelyn Alice Elton

Evelyn Alice Elton (Werner-Groffy), 99, of Fitchburg, Wis., passed away at her home on Friday, July 21, 2023.

She was born in 1924, to Clarence and Clara Werner. Evelyn graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Wis., and continued to live there and met Robert Groffy, whom she married. Upon her and Robert’s retirement, they moved to Westfield, Wis., eventually living in Adams-Friendship. After Robert’s death, she met Larry Elton, Sr. in Adams-Friendship. They were married there and subsequently moved to the Madison area.