Evelyn Alice Elton (Werner-Groffy), 99, of Fitchburg, Wis., passed away at her home on Friday, July 21, 2023.
She was born in 1924, to Clarence and Clara Werner. Evelyn graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Wis., and continued to live there and met Robert Groffy, whom she married. Upon her and Robert’s retirement, they moved to Westfield, Wis., eventually living in Adams-Friendship. After Robert’s death, she met Larry Elton, Sr. in Adams-Friendship. They were married there and subsequently moved to the Madison area.
Evey enjoyed socializing and meeting people. She especially enjoyed spending time dancing with Larry and their wintertime in Florida. Evey and Larry loved to travel, experiencing new areas and spending time with newly made friends.
Evey is survived by her son, Ronald (Linda) Groffy. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Heather (Greg) Overkamp, Nicole (Eric) Grace and Tiffany (Joe) Groffy; two great grandchildren; and numerous step great and great-great-grandchildren. Evey is also survived by her brother-in-law, Richard (Arleene) Benoit; and daughter-in-law, Gayle (Larry, Jr.) Elton; along with many nieces, nephews and step relatives.
Evey was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Groffy; second husband, Lawrence Elton, Sr.; her parents, Clarence, Sr. and Clara Werner; her brother, Clarence “Sonny” (Lorraine) Werner, Jr.; her sister, Arleene (Richard) Benoit and her longtime companion Boo Boo.
As per Evelyn’s wishes, no visitation, services or celebrations will be held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care, Inc., specifically, Julie, Morgan and Nicole who watched over her. We would also like to thank the Waterford staff for the compassionate care given to Evelyn, especially Lisa, Anisa and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, Wis., or the Dane County Humane Society.
