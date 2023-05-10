Evangelina Crawford

Evangelina Crawford, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Middleton, at the age of 92. Born to Gregorio and Aurora Vargas on April 25, 1931, in Puerto Rico, Evangelina was a woman of great intelligence and thoughtfulness, who dedicated her life to her family.

Evangelina taught science and math for many years, sharing her love for learning with countless students. Evangelina's intelligence and dedication to her work were evident in everything she did.