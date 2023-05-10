Evangelina Crawford, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Middleton, at the age of 92. Born to Gregorio and Aurora Vargas on April 25, 1931, in Puerto Rico, Evangelina was a woman of great intelligence and thoughtfulness, who dedicated her life to her family.
Evangelina taught science and math for many years, sharing her love for learning with countless students. Evangelina's intelligence and dedication to her work were evident in everything she did.
In 1956, Evangelina met and married the love of her life, Charles "Charlie" Crawford, who had moved to Puerto Rico to work in the garment industry following his honorable discharge from the military. The couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage together, raising four children and creating a lifetime of memories. They lived in Puerto Rico for most of their lives with two of their children, Carlos Crawford and Denise Crawford, before moving to the Madison area 15 years ago to be closer to their other two children, Vanessa McKenzie and Arlene Bollig.
Evangelina was an active member of her church in Puerto Rico, where she found solace and community. Her faith was an essential part of her life, providing her with strength and guidance throughout her years.
Family was the center of Evangelina's world, and she took great pride and joy in watching her children and grandchildren grow and thrive. She was a constant source of love and support for her family.
Evangelina is survived by her three daughters, Vanessa (Steve) McKenzie, Arlene (Charles "Chip") Bollig and Denise Crawford; son, Carlos (Dana) Crawford; 11 grandchildren, Yanira Rodriquez Crawford, Christina Bollig, Charles Crawford, Nathan Bollig, Karl (Jan Brugger) Bollig, Kiara Crawford, Kirsten Crawford, Caleb McKenzie, Gabriel McKenzie, Tiffany Ayala and Christopher Crawford; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Diaz Rodriguez and Evangeline Bollig.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Denver "Charlie" Crawford; and parents, Gregorio and Aurora Vargas.
In keeping with Evangelina's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.