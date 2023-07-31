Eva Elaine Newsom

Eva Newsom, age 105, of Wisconsin Dells, crossed over Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI surrounded by her family.

Eva’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dells Delton United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

