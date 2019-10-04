Eunice Irene Nankey

Eunice Irene (Draves) Nankey, age 95, of Highland, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

She passed quietly in her sleep in the farmhouse where she had lived since June 8, 1948 when she married Darrel Nankey.

Eunice was born on March 30, 1924 to George and Rebecca (Eckstein) Draves. Her mother died when Eunice was four years old and her dad remarried a few years later to Viola (Gribble) Draves. After graduation from the Highland High School, Eunice earned her teaching degree at Richland County Normal School. She taught in one room schools for five years at Pompey's Pillar, Pulaski and Strawberry country schools. Then she married Darrel, had five children and then taught by example. Her patience and quiet demeanor made her an excellent teacher.

Eunice was a charter member of the Avoca Bible Church and loved to be at the services. She was there on the Sunday before the Lord called her Home.

Eunice is survived by her five children: Diana Lee of New Baltimore, MI; Dave (Carol) Nankey of Highland; Paul (Marcia) Nankey of Highland; Dean (Elizabeth) Nankey of Muscoda; and Larry (Lois) Nankey of Highland; her 16 grandchildren; Kara (Tim) Wise; Geoff (Stacey) Lee; Steve (Leah) Nankey; Terri (Dennis) Wiitanen; Kathie (Ryan) Friederick; John Nankey; Jessica (Josh) Csoka; Jenny (Ricky) Halimah; Sherri (Joel) Wyttenbach; Peter (Shelby) Nankey; Kevin (Heather) Nankey; Susan Schmuck; Laura Nankey; Julie Nankey; Kyle Nankey; and Kaitlyn Nankey. She is also survived by 35 great-grandchildren, and her brother, sisters, and sisters-in-law: Shirley Draves; Margie (Dick) Welsh; Vivian (Clark) Forbes; Marie (Richard) Roberts, and James (Sandy) Draves, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years: Darrel: her parents: George, Rebecca, and Viola; her sister: Geneva Machotka, her brother: John Draves, her brother-in-law, Johnie Machotka, and her son-in-law, Gary Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at The Avoca Bible Church. Pastor Joel Bauman will officiate with burial in the Highland Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday after 10:00 A.M. Memorials may be given to The Avoca Bible Church.

