Eunice Audrey McIntyre

LODI - Audrey (Quam) McIntyre, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St Mary’s Hospital. She was born in rural Columbia County on April 21, 1938, to the late Olaf and Esther (Morter) Quam.
Audrey attended Okee Elementary School and graduated from Lodi High School. She married Richard McIntyre on May 18, 1957, at Okee Lodge in Okee WI. Audrey worked in the clerical department at the Lodi Nursing Home for 30 years. She loved caring for her flowers, crocheting, sewing, reading and was an amazing cook. She loved antiques and at one time owned her own antique shop in her house. She enjoyed spending her days riding along with her husband hauling cattle. She loved talking and spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard; son, Neil (Kay) of Lodi; three grandkids, Meg, Melvin, and Clayton McIntyre; in-laws, Bill (Kathy) McIntyre, Roman Hellenbrand, and Paul Dorn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her six siblings, Marion (Francis) Koehl, Ardyce (Al) Adams, Vernon (Doris) Quam, Kay (Frank) Larsen, Virgil Quam and Judith Quam and in-laws, Patsy Dorn, John McIntyre, Nancy Hellenbrand, and Mary Lou (Eloi) Schmitt. The McIntyre family is grateful for the 14 years of care that Audrey received at Baraboo Dialysis Center.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 am, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10:30 am until the time of the service.