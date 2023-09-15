Eunice Audrey McIntyre

LODI - Audrey (Quam) McIntyre, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St Mary’s Hospital. She was born in rural Columbia County on April 21, 1938, to the late Olaf and Esther (Morter) Quam.

Audrey attended Okee Elementary School and graduated from Lodi High School. She married Richard McIntyre on May 18, 1957, at Okee Lodge in Okee WI. Audrey worked in the clerical department at the Lodi Nursing Home for 30 years. She loved caring for her flowers, crocheting, sewing, reading and was an amazing cook. She loved antiques and at one time owned her own antique shop in her house. She enjoyed spending her days riding along with her husband hauling cattle. She loved talking and spending time with her grandkids.