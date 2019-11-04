Eugene Niehoff

Eugene L. "Gene" Niehoff age 84 passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

He was born on June 1, 1935 in Beaver Dam to Louis and Grace (Tramburg) Niehoff. Gene served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1954 to 1956.

He was married to Carol Haas on February 14, 1955 in Dubuque, IA and together had seven children. He owned and operated Niehoff TV & Appliances in Columbus for 22 years. He was employed at Vita Plus for 12 years and Terra International for 4 years. Gene also farmed and was a real estate developer.

Survivors include his three sons, Robert (Carol) of Columbus, Thomas of Phillips, James (Laurie) of Fall River; four daughters, Judith (Daniel) Mann and Sandra (Robert) Pratt both of Columbus, June Niehoff of Fall River, Beverly Niehoff of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) Niehoff, Jason (Alissa) Kochaver, Jennifer (Darrin) Miller, Renee (Jason) Mann, Melissa (Steve) Wipperfurth, Sean (Katey) Pratt, Eric (Lindsey) Salzwedel, Brandon Niehoff and Tiffany (Ian) Werner; eight great grandchildren, Isabelle and Colton Niehoff, Noelle Niehoff, Avery, Maddie, Justin and Kaleb Kochaver, Blake and Lexi Wipperfurth and Adelynn Miller; one brother John (Jean) of Fall River; special farmer friend Carl Benck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Carol in 2013.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at SAVANNA OAKS 100 Savanna Road, Fall River.

Inurnment will be at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus Public Library or the Fall River Fire Department.

A heartfelt thank you to Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser, Columbus Nursing & Rehab staff and Prairie Ridge Health for their compassionate care.