Eugene L. Pomazal

Eugene L. Pomazal, age 78 of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Memorial Gathering for Eugene will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.