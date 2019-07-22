Eugene J. Gates, 81, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Manor Care, Dubuque.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Burial will be at the Carr Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Eugene was born on June 25, 1938 in Benton, Wisconsin, son of John and Mary (Wilkinson) Gates. He attended school in Cuba City, Wisconsin. He served in the United States Navy. He was married to Lynn Schmitz on July 29, 2001 at Pleasant View PM Church. They were later divorced. Eugene worked as a handyman, and enjoyed working on cars and going fishing.

Eugene is survived by his son, Jared Gates. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Russell, John, Robert, Edmund and Lyle.