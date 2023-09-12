Eugene “Gene” Schey

Eugene “Gene” Schey, age 94 passed away at Oakwood Village East in Madison on September 9, 2023. He was born March 5 1929 in Columbus and was the son of Roman and Mayme (Heisig) Schey. He married Dorothy Offerdahl on June 21, 1952. They left soon after to make their home in Vallejo, CA, where Eugene was serving in the USAF stationed at Travis Air Force Base. They returned to Sun Prairie in September 1954 where they made their home for 60 years.

Gene founded Diesel Injection Service, Inc. of Sun Prairie in 1961. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling abroad and taking several cruises, followed by traveling throughout the United States in their motorhome. They were married for 66 years before her passing in 2018. Gene was very active in the Sun Prairie community including serving in the volunteer Fire Department, the Water and Light Commission, the Valley Bank Board, the Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership.