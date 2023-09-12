Eugene “Gene” Schey, age 94 passed away at Oakwood Village East in Madison on September 9, 2023. He was born March 5 1929 in Columbus and was the son of Roman and Mayme (Heisig) Schey. He married Dorothy Offerdahl on June 21, 1952. They left soon after to make their home in Vallejo, CA, where Eugene was serving in the USAF stationed at Travis Air Force Base. They returned to Sun Prairie in September 1954 where they made their home for 60 years.
Gene founded Diesel Injection Service, Inc. of Sun Prairie in 1961. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling abroad and taking several cruises, followed by traveling throughout the United States in their motorhome. They were married for 66 years before her passing in 2018. Gene was very active in the Sun Prairie community including serving in the volunteer Fire Department, the Water and Light Commission, the Valley Bank Board, the Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership.
Gene is survived by; 2 daughters, Nancy (Marty Senger) Nelson of Merrimac and Kari (Ron Nelson) Breunig of La Pointe, WI; 5 grandchildren Kaitlin (Peter) Bailen of Appleton, Kyia (Adam) Gallus of Merrimac, Nicole Tucker of Waunakee, Nathan (Kristie) Breunig of Cross Plains, Danielle (Dan) Swift of Middleton; 9 great-grandchildren, Bryson and Jackson Bailen, Gwendolyn, Penelope and Veronica Tucker, Madison Breunig, Morgan, Mason, and Zachary Swift.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, a granddaughter Kara Nelson; son-in-law Donald Nelson; his brother Reuben Schey and a sister Leona Wavra
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund or a charity of your choice.
A thank you to Oakwood Health and Wellness, Karen and Staff at Oakwood, Oakwood Hospice service , and Bob, Dana, Jessie and Alison.
