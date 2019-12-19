Eugene “Gene” Leonard Kezer, age 85, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Dec. 18, 2019 in Mazomanie.

He was born in Rice Lake, WI on Mar. 14, 1934 to the late Leonard and Lillian “Babe” (Langland) Kezer. Gene graduated from Washington High School in Rice Lake; class of 1952. Gene was united in marriage to Joyce E. Lund on Jan. 16, 1954 in Rice Lake. Gene and Joyce settled in Mazomanie in the mid 60’s when Gene started work for Badger Army Ammunition Plant. Gene started working for the University of Wisconsin Madison following the closure of the B.A.A.P. He worked in the residence halls for over 20 years, retiring in 1996.

Gene had a love for music that was handed down from his parents. He learned on guitar and played many other stringed instruments. Gene was active in the local music scene and continued to entertain family and friends with his vocal and instrumental talent. He was proud to have passed his passion on to his children too. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and hunting and fishing trips with his sons, grandsons and other family and friends. Gene was a member of AFSCME Local 171 and served as a Union Steward.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Mikel (Sharon) Kezer, Dixie Biser, Wes (Barb) Kezer; 6 grandchildren, Wendy (Tim) Grinde, Keith Kezer, Mardi Biser, Andrew (Camille) Kezer, Mathew Kezer, Zachary Kezer; 2 great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Grinde; sister, Elizabeth Broome; brother in-law, Jerry Barnes; sister in-law, Mae (Will) Cross. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven; two sisters, Doris West and Ardis Barnes and brother in-laws JIm Broome and Ray West.

A Celebration of Gene’s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 at the Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held Sun. Dec. 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Mazomanie Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Gene’s family would like to thank Dr. Janelle Hupp and the caregivers from Agrace for the wonderful care Gene received.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Gene’s name.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com