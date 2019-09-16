Madison - Eugene "Gene" L. McCarney, age 88, passed away Thursday, September 12th, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison.

He was born November 27th, 1930, in Joliet, IL, the son of James A. McCarney and Catherine A. McCarney (nee Maloney). He is survived by two daughters, Karen J. Hargrove of Plainfield, IL and Kathleen A. McCarney of Madison, WI, and three grandchildren, Thomas Hargrove of Los Angeles, CA, Jillian Hargrove of Seattle, WA, and Michael McCarney Vorlander of Madison, WI.

Gene served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and, upon his return, resumed his Graduate and Doctoral studies in Philosophy. He was immediately offered a position at Chicago's Loyola University, earning the reputation for the one whose lectures filled-first. His love of learning motivated him to relocate to Madison, where he pursued his professional interests in forensic psychology and behavioral science at Mendota Mental Health Institute.

Gene will be remembered for his wide ranging intellect, gentle sense of humor and unique wisdom that changed many lives for the better.

A celebration of Gene's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the McCarney family requests donations be made, in Gene's name, to the charity of your choice. For a list of suggestions, please visit http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/legacy/condolences-charities.aspx .

