Eugene “Gene” Keith Belken, 88, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, September 1, 2023, after a short illness.
He was born on November 21, 1934 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, to Ernest and Florence (Womack) Belken. He was in the Platteville High School Class of “53 and enjoyed attending their class reunions. Gene and Mary Durley were married on November 22, 1958, in Platteville, Wisconsin. They were blessed with three children: Rockie Eugene, Jacqueline Kay and Melodie Renee. He was employed as a truck driver prior to 1962 when he moved his young family to Janesville to begin his 30 year career at General Motors. He was very proud of becoming a career GM employee also. Although Gene and Mary’s marriage ended, their friendship and concern for each other continued. He later married Joan Henry in Platteville on November 16, 1974. She passed away just three days prior to their 4oth wedding anniversary in 2014. They enjoyed showing their 1939 Chevrolet “Silver Fox” at various car shows in the area. Gene was a “jack of all trades” and could fix almost anything and was willing to do so for anyone who asked. He enjoyed going to flea markets to collect Potosi Brewery and General Motors memorabilia. He was a UAW local 95 member as well as a member of Port of Potosi Chapter Brewerians.
Survivors are his son, Rockie (Mindy) Belken of Beloit, WI; daughters, Jacqueline (David) Belken-Pecor of Janesville, WI and Melodie Belken of Wright City, MO; grandchildren, Bradley (Amber Glass) Belken, dakota (Chris Varela) Conner, Dr. Dean Pecor; the mother of his children, Mary Devins of Janesville, WI. Gene was very proud of his children and especially proud of the fact that his three children earned college degrees.
In addition to his children, he is survived by two stepdaughters, Tamera Henry and Mary (Bob) Frusher of Janesville, WI; seven step-grandchildren as well as several step-great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joan; sister, Betty Williams, brother, Paul Belken and stepson, Kevin Henry.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday September 15, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
