Eugene "Gene" Gangstad

MADISON-Eugene Edward Gangstad, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at Oak Park Place.

He was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Madison, the son of Roy Gangstad and Helen (Norsetter) Gangstad. Eugene graduated from Stoughton High School and UW-Madison. He worked for the city of Madison for over 40 years, for many of those, as the deputy director of Madison Redevelopment Authority redeveloping many neighborhoods that still exist today.

Gene was a kind man with a great sense of humor. He loved traveling and after an early retirement had the opportunity to travel the world.

Gene was very active and loved biking and skiing with Madison Ski Club. Relationships were important to him and he had a group of many lifelong friends with whom he travelled and hosted an annual Christmas party that everyone looked forward to attending.

Eugene is survived by sons, Jay Gangstad, and Kent (Cheri) Gangstad; sister, Ruth (Curt) Schimelpfenig; two grandchildren, Savanna Gangstad, and Averie Groleau Cmelo; and former spouse and mother of his children, Elizabeth Gangstad. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3494 Oak Park Rd, Deerfield, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, with the Rev. Holly Slater presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Church of Deerfield.

