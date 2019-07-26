MADISON – Eugene G. Kruska, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



