Eugene A. Weddig

Eugene Allan "Gene" Weddig, age 78, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.

Their care allowed him to go peacefully after a battle with HHT (Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia) and related liver failure. Gene was born on Jan. 22, 1941, in West Bend, Wis., the second son of Fred and Lucille (Alliet) Weddig.

He grew up in Germantown when the family moved there in 1952. Gene attended Menomonee Falls High School, class of 1958, then went to Marquette University on a full scholarship. When that did not work out as expected, he became a custodian in his favorite place, the library - first at Marquette and then at the Milwaukee Public Library. In 1979, Gene met and married Katherine Schlicting. She died in 1989.

He has had lifelong special friends in Rosario and Carlos and Edie and their family. After he retired, he helped with building maintenance for his friends. He was living in one of their apartments for almost 25 years before moving to Capital Hill Senior Apartments in Brookfield in the fall of 2012. He moved to Madison in June of 2019 so his sister could take better care of him.

Gene was an avid lover of reading - books, magazines and the daily paper. He amassed a large collection of science fiction and fantasy books intending to some day to show a history of the evolution of science fiction writing. He shared the love of comic books with his younger brothers.

A very kind and gentle soul, he would lend a hand whenever he was asked. He loved to tinker and fix electronics. Technology wasn't always his friend, but he used computers and a smart phone. He liked to listen to classical music and play the podcasts for religious programs.

Gene is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen (the late Chuck Weddig); his brothers, Bob ( Joy), Joel (Susan), and Rick; and his sister, LuAnn (Dave) Paepke. He has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a new great, great nephew. His two cats, Missy Midnight and Neenya are missing him, too.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine; his brothers, Chuck and Frank; and Frank's wife, Patricia. All of his 27 aunts and uncles also have passed before him.

A private family gathering is being held. His favorite Barq's root beer and mint patties will be passed to toast him. And a craft beer, too!

This obituary is not being published in the newspapers. Feel free to share the link to family and friends who might not otherwise see it.