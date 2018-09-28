DANE-Eugene A. Hruby, age 91, died peacefully on Sunday Sept 23, 2018, at his home in Dane following a brief illness.

He was born on St. Patrick's Day in Dane on March 17, 1927, to Bartl and Pauline (Schroeder) Hruby. He entered the service and served in both World War II and in Korea with the Army infantry. Following his service, he was married to Catherine Matyas and she preceded him in death in 1993.

Eugene worked hard all of his life on the farm which he truly loved. He graduated from Madison Business College and went on to work for the old Federal ASCS agency with the Madison state office.



Dad retired to farm in happy retirement. Dad was a caring and concerned father. Dad was a loyal friend. If you were his friend, you WERE HIS friend! Dad was a hard worker and a fighter to the end! Dad passed peacefully at his home Sunday morning.



Rest in Peace in Heaven, Dad!



Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Rick) Ballweg; a son, Dennis; three grandchildren, Brittany, Cassandra (Sean) and Evan. He is also survived by a sister, Anita (Menzo) Bronson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; sisters, Emma (Chris) Dahmen and Florence (Jim) Maier; and a brother, Oscar (Jeanette) Hruby.



A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at ST. MARTINS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle, Cross Plains. Military rites will follow in the church cemetery and a reception with family will be held in the church hall.



Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI