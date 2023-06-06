On May 19th 2023, Ethel Passer passed away peacefully and joined the Lord’s heavenly family. She had been residing at Oak Grove Assisted Care in Necedah Wisconsin.
Ethel was born August 21, 1927 in Sherry Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Teresa Fruin. She completed her education at Saint Killians Catholic School in Blenker, Wisconsin and completed her high school education at Auburndale Wisconsin. Ethel started nursing school at Saint Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Ethel was united marriage to Theodore William Passer on July 20, 1946 at Saint Killians Catholic Church, in Blenker, Wisconsin. They were blessed with 10 children. They owned a small farm in Arpin Wisconsin. In 1969 they moved to Mauston, Wisconsin and operated the Tastee Freez drive-in. Ethel later worked as a certified nursing assistant at Mile Bluff Medical Center. She was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed attending women clubs meeting and also being a communion minister for the homebound. She also volunteered at the Mauston food pantry and the hospital Auxiliary store.
Ethel is survived by seven of her children John, (Rosie) Passer, Joanne( Rich)Alvin , Judi Huebner, Joe Passer, Margaret Nelsen, Jeanne (John) Walsh and Lynn Schroeder, 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren sisters, Pat Stuehler, and Marlene Furo, brothers, Lloyd Fruin, Jr.
She was proceeded in death by her parents her husband, Theodore, daughters, Janet and Julie son Jimmy , brothers, Bill and George Fruin sisters Sally Swetz and Marie Stromsa, brother-in-law’s, George Stuehler and Charles Strosma and sister-in-law, Marion Fruin.
A mass of Christian burial will be held later this summer, a special thanks to Oak Grove Assisted Care, Saint Croix hospice and Fairview nursing home for the wonderful care.
