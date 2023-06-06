Ethel Passer

On May 19th 2023, Ethel Passer passed away peacefully and joined the Lord’s heavenly family. She had been residing at Oak Grove Assisted Care in Necedah Wisconsin.

Ethel was born August 21, 1927 in Sherry Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Teresa Fruin. She completed her education at Saint Killians Catholic School in Blenker, Wisconsin and completed her high school education at Auburndale Wisconsin. Ethel started nursing school at Saint Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Ethel was united marriage to Theodore William Passer on July 20, 1946 at Saint Killians Catholic Church, in Blenker, Wisconsin. They were blessed with 10 children. They owned a small farm in Arpin Wisconsin. In 1969 they moved to Mauston, Wisconsin and operated the Tastee Freez drive-in. Ethel later worked as a certified nursing assistant at Mile Bluff Medical Center. She was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed attending women clubs meeting and also being a communion minister for the homebound. She also volunteered at the Mauston food pantry and the hospital Auxiliary store.  