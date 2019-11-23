Ethel Marie Skalet

MOUNT HOREB - Ethel Marie (Grinder) Skalet, age 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb. Ethel was born on May 21, 1930, in Perry Township, Dane County. She was the daughter of Helmer and Olga (Oimoen) Grinder. She was baptized as an infant on June 15, 1930 and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on Oct. 22, 1944 both at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville.

Ethel graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1948. Ethel met her future husband, Philip "Pud" Skalet, when they were both soloists for Handel's Messiah in Mount Horeb. They were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1949, at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. They took over the Skalet family farm and farmed there for nine years. They both started attending the Lutheran Bible Institute in Golden Valley, Minn., for their winter short courses. They turned the farm over to Phil's brother, Jorgen, in 1957, and lived on the Otto Jacobson farm during crop season. They moved to Ethel's father's farm and farmed with her brother, Ralph Grinder, for the next few years.

Phil and Ethel moved to St. Louis Park, Minn., in 1962, where he worked as custodian and she, faculty secretary, at the Golden Valley Lutheran College (formerly the Lutheran Bible Institute). The couple moved back to Wisconsin in 1964 and bought Elliot Mickelson's farm, just a couple of miles from the Skalet home farm. The pair gave hay and sleigh rides at Pud's Ranch for 24 years, entertaining many.

Also, in 1964, Ethel began working as a secretary for Drs. Guenveur and Sutter, Optometrists, in Mount Horeb where she remained until her retirement in 1998.

Phil and Ethel were active in music their entire lives, both singing in groups and as soloists or together for over 500 funerals and weddings. Ethel was organist and choir director at Vermont Lutheran Church for many years. She was also a talented artist. Her sketches were in history books, cookbooks, greeting cards, and church newsletters.

Phil and Ethel were blessed with a daughter, Ingerid, after being married for 21 years. The couple moved to Fairfax, Minn., in May 1998, to be close to their daughter and her family. Phil passed away in September of 2006. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together.

Ethel moved back to Wisconsin along with her daughter and family in 2007. She met Robert "Cub" Bronsdon and the two celebrated a commitment ceremony in July of 2008. The two lived in Mount Horeb and Verona together, but were in separate facilities when Cub's memory declined. Cub passed away in 2018.

Ethel continued to live in assisted living in Verona until her health declined in August of 2019. She has been residing at Ingleside Nursing Home since September. Phil and Ethel were well-known and loved by many people through their lives. Their joint love of the Lord, music, and people had a profound impact on many. Blessed be Ethel's memory.

Ethel is survived by her daughter Ingerid (Randy) Kvam, of Mount Horeb; two grandchildren, Kara (Garin Collins) Kvam of Mount Horeb, and Karsten (Taylor Endres) Kvam of Mount Horeb; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Jaxon Collins of Mount Horeb; siblings, Arlene Stark of Marshall and Ernest Grinder of Mount Horeb; sister-in-law, Dorothy Mae Rasmussen of Columbus; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Helmer and Olga Grinder; her husbands, Philip Skalet, and Robert Bronsdon; brothers, Albert Grender, and Ralph Grinder; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A service of remembrance will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec.8, 2019, with Rev. Barry Hoerz presiding. Burial will follow at Vermont Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th Street, Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.7, 2019, and at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Vermont Lutheran Church or Sugar Creek Bible Camp. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.