Ethel Haag

Dodgeville – Ethel (Mickelson) Haag, age 92, of Dodgeville, died on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Ethel was born June 21, 1926 in Barneveld, Wi. to Betsy and Clarence Mickelson. She attended Barneveld schools and graduated in 1944. During high school she worked at the Barneveld Telephone Company. After high school, she worked at the Badger Ammunition plant. On June 19, 1945, she married William (Bill) Haag at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Perry, Wisconsin.

She and Bill farmed and raised children at several places, including rural Daleyville, New Glarus and Forward, Wisconsin. In 1975, Ethel and Bill moved to the Dodgeville area. She attended Southwest Technical College receiving a certificate as a Health Unit Coordinator. She worked and retired from Bloomfield Manor. Ethel also worked as a home health aide in the Iowa County area. Ethel was known as Toots to relatives and friends.

Ethel had many hobbies and excelled at sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking, gardening and canning. Many people are the recipients of the clothing and quilts that she sewed, crocheted or knit dishcloths, Afghans, baby hats, blankets and scarves. She was an excellent baker and was famous for her buns and bread, lefse and many other Norwegian treats! For many years, she maintained a huge garden, and spent many hours canning the fruits of her labor. She shared many canned goods with family and friends throughout the years.

Ethel is survived by 11 children: Judy and Allen Lidtke; Steve (Shari) Haag; Karen and Terry Johnson; Ron and Dee Haag; Sheila and Bob Carmichael; Greg and Louann Haag; Bruce and Mary Haag; Patty and Bob Benedict; Jo Ann and Jim Day, Mark and Tammy Haag and Scott and Jackie Haag. She has 33 grandchildren and 40 +2 babies to be great grandchildren.

She is further survived by Sister in law Beverly Mickelson. Other survivors include brother in laws Clement and Frederick Haag and their spouses, as well as sisters in law Lee Weber, Gladys DePrey, Teresa Cavan, Kris Kellesvig, and Monica Vaguerio as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2014. Other relatives include her brothers Curtis, Wallace and William Mickelson and sisters Mildred Nelson, Ida Antonson, Esther Lenherr and Virginia Forbes. Also, preceding her in death are in-laws Carl Weber, Arthur Haag, Alban and Emma Haag, Roman and Norma Haag, Dick DePrey, Mike Handel, Dan Cavan, Joe Vaguerio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Tafadzwa R. Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials are made to the Upland Hills Health Foundation or the St. Josephs School Trust Fund.

A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff of the Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center for their exceptional care for Ethel.

