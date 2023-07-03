Esther R. Dibble, age 82, passed away peacefully at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Friday, June 30, 2023. She was born in Baraboo on Oct. 25, 1940 to the late Lauren and Marie (Guethlin) Tarpley. She grew up and graduated High School in the Sauk Prairie area but raised her family in Harmony Grove before moving back to Prairie du Sac in 2019 to be taken care of by family.
Esther worked for WPS Insurance Company for almost 38 years before retiring. In her retirement she enjoyed crocheting and would donate her handmade items to the VA and Veterans groups, to hospitals and healthcare centers for newborns and infants. She enjoyed watching her Hallmark movies, game shows, doing word puzzles, having her nails done by her granddaughters, and cheering on her favorite baseball team-the Atlanta Braves as well as watching the Cubs and Brewers. Esther was a past active member of Dekorra Lutheran Church and looked forward to the time spent with the ELCA Circle and the OWL group.
She is survived by her family; children, Mary Dibble, Bryan (Deb Laufenberg) Dibble, Sherri Dibble, Christine (Dibble) Freeman, Steve (Stacia) Dibble; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Kreuger and Judy Richards; sister in-law, Linda Tarpley and her best friend, Mary Herjas. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Dibble, brother, Clinton Tarpely, sister, Fran Wright, and brother-in-law, Warren Krueger.
Esther’s family would like to express their sincerest appreciation for the wonderful care she received at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.
A Celebration of Esther’s Life will be held at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd., Poynette at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service and a luncheon will follow the service (feel free to bring a dish to pass if attending luncheon). Any flowers and/or memorials may be sent/taken to Dekorra Lutheran Church closer to July 29th to be collected at that time.