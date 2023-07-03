Esther R. Dibble

Esther R. Dibble, age 82, passed away peacefully at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Friday, June 30, 2023. She was born in Baraboo on Oct. 25, 1940 to the late Lauren and Marie (Guethlin) Tarpley. She grew up and graduated High School in the Sauk Prairie area but raised her family in Harmony Grove before moving back to Prairie du Sac in 2019 to be taken care of by family.

Esther worked for WPS Insurance Company for almost 38 years before retiring. In her retirement she enjoyed crocheting and would donate her handmade items to the VA and Veterans groups, to hospitals and healthcare centers for newborns and infants. She enjoyed watching her Hallmark movies, game shows, doing word puzzles, having her nails done by her granddaughters, and cheering on her favorite baseball team-the Atlanta Braves as well as watching the Cubs and Brewers. Esther was a past active member of Dekorra Lutheran Church and looked forward to the time spent with the ELCA Circle and the OWL group.

