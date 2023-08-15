Esther M. Ganser Obituaries Obituaries Aug 15, 2023 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Esther M. Ganser, age 84, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and as a devoted wife to husband Tom.A Mass will be held on August 26 at 11 am at St. Norbert’s Church in Roxbury.Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held across the street at the Dorf Haus.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Esther M. Ganser Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Former UW student ordered civilly committed in Minnesota as sexually dangerous person Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship Man killed in second West Washington Ave. crash last week identified UW students move out of apartments amid heavy rain Wisconsin mentioned 9 times in latest Trump indictment Latest News Here's how you can earn a chance to sing the national anthem at a Bucks game Hunter Biden’s top lawyer asks to withdraw from case WisDOT asks for public info on Highway 39 bridge plan in Mineral Point Morning Sprint: Tuesday morning's top news and weather headlines In the 608: Support the Madison Reading Project and have "Breakfast with the Bus" More News