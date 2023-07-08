Madison - Esther A. Glas (Petlock), aged 74, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by family on July 1st, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. Born December 20, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to William and Mary Petlock.
Esther attended Harper High School in Chicago and married her childhood friend Raymond Glas in 1970. They relocated to the Madison area where they have lived for 52 years. She worked for the Moravian church western district for 23 years.
Esther was a gifted storyteller with a cheeky sense of humor. As well as being a prolific reader with a thirst for knowledge, she had many hobbies including gardening, birding, cooking, sweepstakes, puns, and pranks. But most of all she loved people and creating rich personal connections with everyone - even her “imaginary” internet friends she had never met in real life. Her joy was greatest when she was making someone else’s day with a thoughtful gesture or by reaching out to let them know she was thinking about them with a call, a card, or an email. Esther will be lovingly remembered by the numerous people whose lives she has touched and her legacy will live on in the example she set on how to live life fully and with an abundance of giving, kindness, and joy.
She is survived by her husband Raymond, sons Christopher (Jen) and Matthew, and six siblings.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Town of Burke Community Room at 5365 Reiner Road, Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in honor of Esther.