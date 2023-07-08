Esther A. Glas (Petlock)

Madison - Esther A. Glas (Petlock), aged 74, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by family on July 1st, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. Born December 20, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to William and Mary Petlock.

Esther attended Harper High School in Chicago and married her childhood friend Raymond Glas in 1970. They relocated to the Madison area where they have lived for 52 years. She worked for the Moravian church western district for 23 years.