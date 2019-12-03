Ernest "Ernie" Maynard Johnson

Age 84 of Monroe, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Monroe.

Ernie was born at home in Argyle on September 5, 1935, the son of Carl Samuel and Nettie Faye (Phillips) Johnson. He graduated from Monroe High School and married Betty Jane Watters on September 3, 1955. Ernie was employed at Crandall Incorporated for 36 years before working for the City of Monroe Street Department for 16 years until retiring. He then worked part time delivering trucks for Monroe Truck Equipment. Ernie was one of the first hunter safety instructors in Green County and enjoyed teaching gun safety for over 30 years. His other pastimes were woodworking, hunting, yard work, and cracking walnuts.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Johnson of Monroe; three children, Michael "Mike" (Judy) Johnson, Ronald "Ron" (Daneen) Johnson, all of Albany, and Ruth (Justin) Altmann of Monroe; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; five step-greatgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Harvey Johnson; and five sisters, Nellie Barry, Lula Mangelsen, Dorothy Melland, Mayme Dalton, and Alice Schuetz.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.