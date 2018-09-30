Erna E. Dieterle, age 103, passed away September 29, 2018 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born on June, 27, 1915 to Richard and Ida (Schwanke) Raddatz. She married Edgar Offerle on August 29, 1945 and lived on the Natural Bridge Farm. Edgar preceded her in death in 1960. She later moved to Sauk Prairie and married Lloyd Dieterle in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1986. Erna enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Durwood (Linda) Offerle.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Merlin Raddatz and a sister, Celia Raddatz.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.