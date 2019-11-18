Erin Mareka Winneshiek

Erin Mareka (Mary and Eureka combined) Winneshiek, age 45 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin walked on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Eric Logan officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon.

Erin was born January 10, 1974 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of Edward and Sybil (Sine) Winneshiek. She had attended Wisconsin Dells Schools and graduated in 1992. As a young girl Erin had a fun-loving spirit enjoying snowball fights and ice skating. Her hobbies were cross-stitching, going to the movies, movie collection, casino-ing, having family over for family get togethers, she enjoyed laughter and had an infectious laugh and giggles. She was an excellent frybread maker just like her Mom. Erin worked at Riverview Park in concessions, Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial along with her mother, black jack dealer at the Ho-Chunk Casino, cashier at Whitetail Crossing and hostess at the Sunrise Café. She was very caring and giving to everyone she met. She was a good listener. Erin confronted life her way.

She is survived by her father, Edward (Phyllis); brothers, Eric (Dawn) Sine, Alan Chrisjohn, Jr., Aaron Chrisjohn, Damon Winneshiek and Elias Winneshiek; and sisters, Leah (Ali) Winneshiek, Gabrielle Heth, Rachel Heth, Kendall (Matthew) Tallmadge Tryhane, Kelsey (Simon) Tallmadge; a daughter, Spring (Mark) Winneshiek and a God-son, Jashaun Rave.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sybil; Paternal Grandparents, Willis and Eureka Winneshiek and Maternal Grandparents, George and Mary Sine and a sister, Jessica Winneshiek.