WAUNAKEE – Eric Stephan Miller, age 36, of Waunakee, entered eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, while surrounded by family.

Eric grew up in McFarland where he enjoyed playing baseball and ice hockey. He graduated from Madison College in 2006 where he met the love of his life, Allison (Renz). They were joined in marriage in May 2009.

Eric's strong Christian faith helped him overcome many health obstacles during his life. This faith was demonstrated by his love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, and faithfulness. His compassionate spirit and steadfast work ethic were embodied by his work at Access Community Health Centers as a Dental Hygienist, continually providing care for those in need even while facing his own hardships. In this way, Eric was a source of inspiration to those who knew him; he maintained a love of life in the hardest of moments.

A keen outdoorsman, he relished ice skating, ice fishing, skiing, hunting, and hiking. A gifted musician, he shared his love of playing keyboard at family gatherings and at church. A committed husband, he loved his wife with the utmost devotion and joy. A steadfast Christian, he reminded us to "Remember Jesus' Promises" in his last days.

Eric is survived by his loving wife, Allison; his parents, John and Barbara (Switlick) Miller; his brother, Ethan (Sara) Miller; his grandmother, Agnes Switlick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Eric's family extends its deep appreciation to his physicians, Dr. David Al-Adra, Dr. Vidyaratna Fleetwood, Dr. Adam Gracon, and to the many nurses for their tireless care, attention, and compassion.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. There will be an opportunity for those who wish to share memories of Eric to do so during his service. Gifts of remembrance will be given to advance research for Fanconi Anemia. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.