Eric James Frymark

WAUNAKEE - On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, Eric James Frymark, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early morning hours.

Eric was born on Jan. 15, 1991, to parents, Tammy Jane Krull and Daniel James Frymark Jr. in Milwaukee, Wis. He fell in love with BMXing during middle school in DeForest, Wis., where he quickly became well-known for his skills on his bike and a board. Throughout his adulthood, Eric became a jack-of-all-trades and was never afraid of hard work.