WAUNAKEE - On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, Eric James Frymark, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early morning hours.
Eric was born on Jan. 15, 1991, to parents, Tammy Jane Krull and Daniel James Frymark Jr. in Milwaukee, Wis. He fell in love with BMXing during middle school in DeForest, Wis., where he quickly became well-known for his skills on his bike and a board. Throughout his adulthood, Eric became a jack-of-all-trades and was never afraid of hard work.
Eric always sought out adventure and fearlessly explored his furthest limits. He had a deep love for fishing and never left the house without his pole and tackle box. He loved hiking and shared a great respect for nature. Eric was well known for his caring heart and always was willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He was always an advocate for those less fortunate and he would not hesitate to give a complete stranger the clothes off his back. His greatest love and motivation in life was for his nine-year-old son, Kaiden George DeLaney.
Unfortunately, many knew Eric only through the lens of his addiction, however there was so much more to the real Eric. For those fortunate enough to genuinely know him will recall his warm heart, giving hand, and philosophical soul. He always dreamt of finding the right girl and falling in love and building the rest of his life around that. Regretfully, Eric’s untimely passing was due to his lifelong war with addiction. Many times, the battles Eric fought became small victories, and with each victory, he reached a new level in his sobriety and healing journey. Throughout the struggles he faced in life, Eric was loved by all and will be missed deeply. This is truly a tragic loss that many families with loved ones who battle addiction have faced.
Eric is survived by his son, Kaiden George DeLaney; mother, Tammy (James Kohnert) Krull; father, Daniel (Kim) Frymark Jr.; siblings, Nicole (Chris Busch) Coby, Danielle (Sean) Penaranda, Lord SSG Anthony Michael (Princess) Nelson I, Corey Nelson, Casey (Tony) Church, Ryan Henkelman, Zach Henkelman, Michael (Elizabeth) Nelson, Santana Nelson, Robert (Amy) Nelson, Sheena Nelson and Kiki Vanderwal; grandmother, Carol Gapko; aunts, Terry Coughlin, Tracy Coughlin, Barb Wuerl and Michelle Frymark; uncles, Randy Frymark and John Krull; dear cousins, Joshua Sommerfeld, Ramona Zeb; the Durni family; 27 nieces and nephews; and a countless number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Ann Pauline Coughlin; and grandpas, Paul Coughlin, Thomas Gapko and Daniel Frymark.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, followed by a graveside service at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, and from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.