Eric G. Leibold, 57, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Eric was born on January 8, 1966 on Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona, the son of Robert and Dolores (Jaramillo) Leibold. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1984 and attended M.A.T.C.
Eric was a gifted athlete, quick witted, and quite funny in a sarcastic way. He was a loyal friend who really enjoyed being around people. He had a big smile that usually preceded his big, goofy laugh. Eric was passionate about food, sweets, his cat, trivia, the Green Bay Packers; but the love for his family was his biggest. You will be missed Eric!
He is survived by his mother, Dolores Leibold of Monroe; brother, Kurt (Joy) Leibold of Neenah and their sons, Dylan, Jesse, and Brady. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his pet cat, Kitty. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, on July 14, 2006.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, June 30, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Eric’s name. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
