Eric G. Leibold

Eric G. Leibold, 57, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Eric was born on January 8, 1966 on Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona, the son of Robert and Dolores (Jaramillo) Leibold. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1984 and attended M.A.T.C.

Eric was a gifted athlete, quick witted, and quite funny in a sarcastic way. He was a loyal friend who really enjoyed being around people. He had a big smile that usually preceded his big, goofy laugh. Eric was passionate about food, sweets, his cat, trivia, the Green Bay Packers; but the love for his family was his biggest. You will be missed Eric!