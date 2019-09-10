NEW GLARUS -- Emma Graeber, age 94, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

She was born on March 6, 1925 in Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Ludwig and Ida (Landner) Schoenecker.

Emma was united in marriage to Helmut G. Graeber on March 25, 1950. Emma, Helmut and their son Peter immigrated to the United States in 1956. She was employed at James Electronics, Chicago, Illinois for many years. After retiring in 1986, Emma and Helmut moved to New Glarus.

Emma is survived by her son Peter (Stephanie) Graeber; several nieces/nephew living in Germany; and a great-niece (Lore) living in Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Helmut; a sister, brother and parents.

Emma enjoyed the long walks she was able to take around the hills of New Glarus in her earlier years and loved working on puzzles. She was a very special lady with many friends that she considered to be her family.

A special thanks goes out to Dr. Valerie Gilchrist and staff at the Belleville Clinic, the doctors and staff at UW Hospital and everyone at Agrace Hospice Center. Your care and compassion went above and beyond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the New Glarus Hotel, 100 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

