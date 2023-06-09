MONONA - Emily Manila (Bandusky) Buehler (nee Atalla), age 99, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born on Jan. 17, 1924, in Marcum (Clay County), Ky., the daughter of Icem A. Atalla and Minnie (Bowling) Atalla.
Emily lived a full life. She was a secretary in 1945 to J. Robert Oppenheimer (known as the father of the atomic bomb) and was involved with the Manhattan Project. She traveled and lived in many locations during her life, including Manila, Philippines. She and Bill were previous owners of Emily’s General Store in Lyndon Station, Wis. (now known as Miller’s).
Emily is survived by her children, Robert Bandusky (Nancy Hermida), Linda (Conrad) Marks and Diane Miller; her grandchildren, Nathan (Lisa) Marks, Tracy (Greg) Geib, Christopher (Cori) Bandusky, Matthew Bandusky and James Bandusky; and three precious great-granddaughters, Andi Marks, Lil Geib and Coral Marks. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Ellen Atalla; her brother-in-law, Albert Buehler; and a very special cousin, Janie Langdon.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Isom Adass Atalla; her son, Steven James Bandusky; her loving husband, Bill; and her son-in-law, Michael Miller.
A private family memorial service will be held later this year with burial taking place at her family’s cemetery in Marcum, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emily’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
