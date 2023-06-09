Emily Manila (Bandusky) Buehler (nee Atalla)

MONONA - Emily Manila (Bandusky) Buehler (nee Atalla), age 99, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born on Jan. 17, 1924, in Marcum (Clay County), Ky., the daughter of Icem A. Atalla and Minnie (Bowling) Atalla.

Emily lived a full life. She was a secretary in 1945 to J. Robert Oppenheimer (known as the father of the atomic bomb) and was involved with the Manhattan Project. She traveled and lived in many locations during her life, including Manila, Philippines. She and Bill were previous owners of Emily’s General Store in Lyndon Station, Wis. (now known as Miller’s).