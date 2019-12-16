Emily Lea Erickson

Emily Erickson, age 76, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Graveside funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:15 P.M. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Emily was born November 22, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Frank and Victoria (Duda) Trelinski. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1961. On May 14, 1966 and became the loving wife of Donald Kenneth Erickson; they moved to New Berlin/Milwaukee shortly after marriage, where they raised their 3 children. Emily was a real estate agent in the Waukesha area for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; son, Jason (Tina) Erickson; daughters, Erika Erickson, Andrea (Benjamin) Miller; her beloved grandson, Ozzie; sister, Marie Boerner. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Elnora and Kenneth Erickson; brothers and sisters, and a beloved grandson, Gavin Lola.