Elza Coggon

Elza Levi Coggon, age 75 of Watertown WI and formerly of La Farge, died Tuesday June 25, 2019.

Elza was born on September 5, 1943 in Richland County to James and Ester (Mc Elhose) Coggon. He loved to go hunting with his brothers George and Sylvester and loved to go fishing whenever he got the chance. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

Elza is survived by; his 3 sons Jason and Jeremy Coggon of Oconto, WI and Danny Coggon of LaFarge and his 3 daughters Jennifer (Rich) Fields of Elroy, Stacey (Derick) Clark of Tomah, and Stephanie Coggon of Portage as well as 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by; his 3 brothers Sylvester of West Lima, and George and Martin Coggon of LaFarge and a sister Rose Coggon of Viroqua.

He was preceded in death by; his parents James and Ester, his sisters Fern Wilder, and Wynnetta Bannister, a brother LaVon, brother-in-law Leroy Bannister and sister-in-law Patricia (Tracey) Coggon.

Funeral Services for Elza will be Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St. in LaFarge. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation at the church from noon to 1:00 on Saturday before the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the family are preferred.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com

The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St. in LaFarge, is serving the family. (608) 625-4244.