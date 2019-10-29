Elwood Roy Ward, age 83, of rural Edgerton, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

He was born on July 2, 1936, the son of Roy and Gertrude (Greene). He married Marion V. Coffey on August 5, 1953. Elwood was raised in Deerfield and attended Deerfield Public School. He was a member of Laborers Union Local 464 for 60 years, and worked in construction until retiring in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Elwood and Marion spent many weekends and hunting seasons at their cabin up north, where many memories were made with family and friends. They also wintered in Gulf Shores, Alabama, enjoying the sun and bicycling.

Elwood will be remembered for his sense of humor, bestowing nicknames on almost everyone, and for accepting people as they are. Elwood had many great times with friends, family, and neighbors, and those memories will be cherished.

Elwood is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marion, and children Kevin (Marcia) Ward of Troy Mills, Iowa, Ric (Val Wilcox) Ward of Emory, Texas, and Lynn (Jim) McClary of Janesville Wisconsin, as well as six grandchildren; Melissa (Skyler Scheer) Ward, Mandy Ward Koch, Stephanie (Josh) Smiley, Justin (Shawna Decker) Ward, Courtney Ward, and Joshua (fiancé Anna Northrup) Ward, along with eight great-grandchildren; Chase, Carter, Kendall, Addison, Peighton, Eleana, Declan, and Dresden. He is also survived by sisters Gladys Kripschack and Elizabeth "Betty" Jones, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Allan, Dennis, and Mike, and sister Delorous "Sissy" Schleuter.

Friends and family may join a celebration of life party at Elwood and Marion's home on November 2, 2019 starting at noon.

A private family burial will take place at a later date.

