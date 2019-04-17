Elsa Jacobsen

MADISON–Elsa (Eiborg) Jacobsen, age 99, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was born on June 29, 1919, in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Emil and Clara Eiborg. Elsa was a graduate of Madison East High School. She married Victor Jacobsen in 1941, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, Madison.

Elsa was a charter member of Buckeye Evangelical Free Church, and a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Church, Madison.

She is survived by three children, Dr. Paul (Lynne) Jacobsen of Madison, Kristine(David) Ellestad of Sun Prairie, and Karl (Jan) Jacobsen of Sun Prairie; eight grandchildren, Mark (Melanie) Jacobsen, Amy (Mark) Willson, Hope (Jonathan) West, Laura (Michael) Ferguson, Kara (Brett) Rhode, Christian Ellestad, Jan (Sharon) Ellestad, and Thomas Jacobsen; 14 great-grandchildren, Eamonn, Bryce, Mary, Gwyneth, Anders, Margit, Haakon, Emily, Andrew, Carolyn "Carrie", Aiden, Levi, Victor, and Katherine "Katie"; and sister, Grace Krajco. Elsa was preceded in death by her parents; husband Victor; brother Edward Eiborg; and sister Ellen Watson.

Elsa loved music, spent her time devouring books, and keeping up with family news. She held a strong faith in the Lord and loved her family.

Funeral Services will be held at GRACE EVANGELICAL CHURCH, 6925 Buckeye Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service on Monday.

Memorials may be made in Elsa’s name to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.

Elsa’s family would like to thank the staff of the Sun Prairie Health Care Center and her friends at Senior Helpers for their kindness shown to our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



