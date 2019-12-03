Elsa Dahlquist

Born Else Jacobsen July 31, 1920 in Larvik, Norway. Elsa immigrated to the United States in 1934 with her mother and sister.

They joined her father in Brooklyn, New York, where she studied and worked in the banking industry.

In 1942 Elsa married Stanley Theodore Dahlquist, also of Brooklyn, then a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. At the end of WWII, the couple returned to New York to raise their young family. They returned to military life at the outset of the Korean conflict in 1950.

During the 40's, 50's, 60's the family moved throughout the United States, living in Texas, California, New Mexico, New York, Georgia, Ne South Dakota, Nebraska, Massachusetts, and Hawaii. Elsa was widowed in 1970 while living in Kailua, Hawaii. She then moved to Bellevue, Nebraska with her two youngest children, where she became a real estate agent and resided until 2004. She then moved to Highland, Wisconsin to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Elsa was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Theodore Dahlquist, Lt. Colonel U.S Air Force (Ret.), her parents Erling and Florencia Jacobsen, and her sister Liv Nyvold. She is survived by Lynn and Knight Wynn, Ellen and Fred Deines, Paul and Pat Dahlquist, Eric and Sally Dahlquist, Steven and Debbi Dahlquist, eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Elsa is loved and missed by her family and will be interred at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Upland Hills Hospice and Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elsa's name to Upland Hills Hospice.