MADISON - Eloise J. Davis, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born and grew up in Blanchardville, Wis. While attending college in Madison, WI she met and married S. Stanton Davis.

Eloise is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Stan; and sons, William (Debra) Davis and Jeffrey (Lisa) Davis. She was a loving grandmother to grandchildren, Jared (Kristie) Davis and Angie Davis; step-grandchildren, Megan (Richard) Rendle and Lauren (Nate) Schacht; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Keeli Davis; and step-great-grandchildren, Reilly Rendle, Casey and Conor Schacht. She is also survived by nieces, Louanne (Richard) Pauley and Patty (Michael) Hickey; and nephews, Robert (Carol) Helmeid, Chester (Donna) Newman, Greg (Vicki) Davis and Gary Davis.

Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Selma (Severson) Larson; sisters, Mildred (Gilman) Helmeid, Orpha (Robert) Newman and Laurabelle (Albert) Vinje; and nieces, Florence (Rocco) Ceniti, Sheila Berg and Carol Grendahl.

Eloise and Stan were married in Bethel Lutheran Church where they have been members since 1949. Eloise sang in the Bethel choir and was a lead soloist for over 35 years. She loved and shared her passion for music with all family members. She had a gift for cooking. Family gatherings became feasts and were adorned and embellished with her Norwegian desserts: lefsa, krumkake, and rosette cookies. Through her warm and loving personality, Eloise had a way of making every day feel like a holiday, especially for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the family compass and mentor who pursued her lifelong journey of reading and learning.

For over 35 years in retirement, Eloise and Stan became Palm Harbor Florida snowbirds. They enjoyed world-wide travels, "big band" dancing, joined bowling leagues, bocce ball leagues, bridge clubs and attended theatre in Tampa Florida. They were always quick to draw family and friends to their game rooms to play billiard bottle pool, games of bridge, sequence and "cut throat" hearts.

The entire family will be forever indebted to the professional health care Eloise received from medical personnel and especially Agrace HospiceCare.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church Choir or to Agrace HospiceCare in memory of Eloise. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

