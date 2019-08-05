Eloise "Ellie" R. Weber

On July 4, 2019 the world began to miss the sound of an infectious laugh on the wind, the comfort of meals shared, and the kindness of a thoughtful gesture when Ellie (Eloise R.) Weber passed away at home in Platteville surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, 1245 N Water St, Platteville. Please join the family beginning at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) for an hour of sharing and fellowship. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a reception of light refreshments to follow. Memorials may be made to the Ellie Weber Memorial Fund, the family asks for no flowers due to severe allergies. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ellie had many gifts that she gave generously to her family, friends, neighbors, and organizations she served. Ellie was an accomplished pianist – beginning at age 3 she played tunes from the radio by ear and continued on until her health no longer allowed her to play. As an adult she would accompany soloists, play for church services, and learn to play difficult, uncomfortable rhythms for her daughter's theatrical adventures. A gifted musician, Ellie led many choirs over the years. She was particularly fond of working with young people and helping them to find their voice.

A consummate hostess, she was equally at home hosting a group of international business men as she was with a group of children for a birthday party. Ellie enjoyed opening her home to family, friends and new neighbors alike.

Ellie possessed a fierceness of spirit that helped her through many difficult times including heart surgery for both her daughters, advocacy for aging parents and the loss of her youngest daughter Kara, to cancer, at an age far too young.

Born on a farm in Crawford County Wisconsin to a farmer father and teacher mother she spent most of her school years in Viroqua where she met her future husband Richard E. Weber one summer when he brought his tar covered car seat covers into the dry cleaners where she was working – the rest as they say is history. Ellie & Dick would have been married 59 years this December.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kristen and her wife Ebbie Duggins of Milwaukee; grandson, Cody Herrod of Nashville, TN; sister, Colleen DeWitt and her husband Bob of Columbus, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.