Madison - Elmer J. Lemon, age 75, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away on August 29, 2018, at University Hospital. He was born on July 9, 1943, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Luther and Lela (Elmer) Lemon. Elmer graduated from Monticello High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin.

Growing up, he loved playing basketball and often told of stories of shooting hoops in the old Ford Garage in Monticello while his dad watched. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Hall of Fame as a "Friend of Basketball" in 2013 and is recognized as one of the top scorers in the state.

After graduating from the University, he joined Ronald Mattox and Associates, which later became Grant Thornton, where he was a Partner for 28 years. He retired from Grant Thornton after 33 years where he mentored countless professionals who have gone on to successful careers of their own.

He married Elizabeth (Betty) Bendt on September 13, 1969, in Madison, Wisconsin. They bought their first house together in 1972, where they still live today. He was always proud to tell people that he had "one wife, one house and one job." Betty was a registered nurse at the time they met whose skills were used to provide much love and comfort to Elmer over the last several months.

Elmer and his wife Betty had two children which were the pride of his life. Both children had success athletically, Jane with tennis and Jim with golf. Both children attended UW Madison and followed the Lemon passion for business and accounting. Jane followed in her father's footsteps and became a successful CPA in Madison. After Elmer's retirement Jane joined Grant Thornton and served many of "Elmer's" clients. Jane is now a Shareholder of Capital Valuation Group and has a beautiful family that Elmer loved so dearly and taught so many lifelong lessons. Jim followed his passion in golf and toured professionally for 10 years before joining the financial industry with Merrill Lynch working with clients to help them save, invest, and give. It saddens us all knowing that Elmer will not get to meet the baby that Jim and Kate are expecting in January, but they will instill Elmer's legacy in their newborn.

Elmer always said to never forget your roots. He was incredibly dedicated to his hometown of Monticello. He enjoyed golfing with friends at Nakoma, spending time at the family farm, hunting pheasants with his dogs, splitting wood or enjoying the wildflowers that he planted. He was also the President of the Monticello Foundation which provides scholarships to graduates of Monticello High School. When the High School needed funding to replace the old gym floor, Elmer stepped up and contributed the funds for the replacement. To honor his contribution, the floor, and the gym bear his name.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Bendt) Lemon; his daughter, Jane (Daniel) Tereba; a son, Jim (Kate) Lemon and grandchildren, Brandon (8), Melanie (6) and Logan (4) Tereba and baby Lemon expected in January 2019 and his dog Rusty.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 12:00 noon with Monsignor Michael Burke presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Monticello Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 636. Monticello, Wisconsin 53570