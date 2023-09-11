Ellynn G. Ericksen

MADISON - Ellynn Ericksen, age 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Nov. 17, 1930, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Wilhelmina (Furst) Kjeldsen.
She attended Superior High School and UW-Superior, from which she graduated with a BA degree in teaching. Ellynn later took graduate studies at UW-Madison. She married Harold Ericksen in June 1955.
Ellynn taught in schools in Madison and Appleton, before becoming a “full time Mom” raising three children. She loved caring for her beautiful flower gardens, doing crafts, playing cards, and watching birds, especially hummingbirds.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, serving many years as a member of the Alter Guild. She was also active with the Red Hatters.
Ellynn is survived by her three children, Peter (Annie) Ericksen of DePere, Lori (Steve) Feiner of Madison and Marc (Amy) Ericksen of Hackensack, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Neal, Wes, Ella and Cate Ericksen, Jeremy (Heidi) and Kyle Feiner, and Aubrey and Emerson Ericksen; and great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Kelsea Feiner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Ericksen; and parents, Peter and Wilhelmina Kjeldsen.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ellynn was a sweet, wonderful, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be made in Ellynn’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church for additional technology for the hearing impaired.