Elliot Grayson Ulrich

Elliot Grayson Ulrich, age 20 months, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2023.

A Funeral Service for Elliot will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Abbie Lorene presiding. The Family will receive all who wish to attend from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Bowman Park in the Wisconsin Dells at 1:30 p.m., following the conclusion of graveside services.