Ellen Theresa Olson

Ellen Olson was born to Albert and Anna Lund on February 20, 1919 in Moorhead, MN and lived to be 99 and 7 months old. She passed peacefully from this world on September 10, 2018, listening to her beloved Lawrence Welk.



She graduated from Moorhead High School and attended Moorhead State University to obtain a teaching certificate in 1941. During World War II she taught school in several communities around Minnesota and also went to Tacoma, Washington to work.



On December 28, 1945 Ellen married John T. Olson and together they had three children. She returned to work as an elementary school teacher in Minneapolis where they lived for 50 years. They were long-time members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and also lifetime members of Sons of Norway. She will be remembered for all the knitting and Norwegian- style handwork that she produced over the years. She and John put on many happy holiday celebrations that included lefse, krumkake and other Norwegian specialties.

After John's death, Ellen moved to 7500 York in Minneapolis, and eventually to Oakwood Village in Madison, WI to live near Lois and Gary. She was considered a matriarch in the family to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews (who called her Auntie) and would always offer coffee and cookies to whoever arrived at her door.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by her only brother, Alvin Lund. She lost John in 2000 and her son David in 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Lois and son-in-law, Gary Sater, her son, Robert, and daughters-in-law Sue Crowe-Olson and Marlene Olson. She has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements will be in Minneapolis and she will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

In appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Agrace Hospice, please send memorials in Ellen's name to Agrace Foundation and mail it to: Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or donate online at www.agrace.org.