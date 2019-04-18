Ellen M. Broeckert

Middleton - Ellen Marie Broeckert, 66, of Middleton, passed away on April 16, 2019, at Agrace Hospice.

She was born on December 16, 1952, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to Dale and Mary Ellen (MacDonald) Schumaker. She attended UW-Madison and graduated from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.



Ellen spent over 31 years holding careers in health insurance, banking, and helped part-time as a classroom aid in the Madison and La Crosse areas.



Ellen retired in 2008 when she was able to dedicate her life to her main priorities of family, grandchildren, and friends, as well as volunteering for RSVP and the Memory Project in Middleton. Biking, kayaking, cross-country skiing, tennis, pickleball and furniture rearrangement were her favorite past times.



Ellen will be remembered as a selfless loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. In her years of retirement, Ellen became known as a compassionate woman, a second mom to many, and was always willing to help family, friends, and neighbors no matter how busy she was.



She is survived by her husband, Steve; her sons Joe (Emmy) of Wauwatosa and Dale (Angie) of Waunakee; 4 grandchildren Alex, Evan, Rachel, and Aria; her brothers Jim (Deb), Jack (Cheryl), and Tom Schumaker; her sisters Peg (Doug) Kiel and Betty (Greg) Brault, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Avenue, Madison on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, gifts collected at the service will be used towards a Memorial Union Terrace Paver in her name. Charitable donations can be made in Ellen's name to the Special Olympics.



