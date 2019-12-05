Ellen L. Gerard, 83 of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at her home.

Ellen was born on June 3, 1936 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late George and Erna (Schlingert) Wilde. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and married the love of her life, Allen Gerard on June 12, 1954 at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, UT.

Ellen loved going to rummage sales and playing dominos with her friends.

Ellen is survived by her children, Rene (Thomas) Foelker, Jolene Gerard (fiance Ron Kidd) and Dewey (Cindy) Gerard all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Rachael (Nathan) Schroedl, Brittany (Mike) Kutz and Jacob and Joshua Gerard; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, June Koeppel and Virginia Scott and many other relatives and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Allen and her brother, Robert Wilde.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

