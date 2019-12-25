Ellen J. Pearson, age 44, of Roberts, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

She was born on July 23, 1975, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Karen (Harrington) Ross.

Ellen graduated from LaFollette High School in 1994 and went on to graduate from UW-Eau Claire in 1999. She married Jon Pearson. Ellen was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Jon; children, Jackson and Kylie Pearson; step-daughter, Haley Pearson; parents, Donald and Karen; brothers, Charles (Abby) Ross and Thomas Ross; nieces, Sarah (Caleb Anderson) Ross and Heather Ross; nephew, David (Jessica) Ross; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ross; paternal grandparents, Magnus and Alma Ross; and maternal grandparents; Charles and Mary Harrington.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellen-pearson-family-fund



