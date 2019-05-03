Livestream

Obituaries

Ellen Hill

Posted: May 03, 2019 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 10:09 AM CDT

Ellen Hill, born as Mary Ellen Hora, age 78, passed away on April 11, 2019 at UW Hospital, Madison,WI.

She was born on June 21, 1940, in Richland Center, WI. She was the daughter of James & Josephine Hora of Champion Valley, near Yuba, WI.

She graduated from Hillsboro High school in 1956.

She is survived by her children, Betty Neale and Michael Cepek., her sister Margaret Kindschi (Hora) , 4 grandchildren, 2 great grand children, and her niece Kristi. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Josephine Hora, and her sister, Sue Freiburger (Hora).

She lived her last days playing bingo and enjoying her favorite game shows.

Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery.

