In loving memory of Ellen F. Henning, 83, of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Ellen passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21 after a long and rigorous battle with cancer.

Ellen was born in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin on February 1, 1936 to Frank and Anna (Sevcik) Matoushek and was raised on the farm that she later built with her own blood, sweat and tears into a well respected dairy farm with which she received many milk quality production awards. Along with running a successful dairy farm, Ellen also worked at Maplewood in Sauk Prairie for four years and did home health for two years, helping people as she loved to do. Along with that, she also sold Avon for many years. She had a huge heart and love for her family and her friends was expressed in everything she did.

She loved music in many forms, especially singing in the church choir or even around the farm. She also loved animals, particularly the larger ones like cattle and horses and especially loved her herd of dairy Holsteins, and until her very last day loved sharing stories of the antics of her pet cows.

Ellen's family was everything to her, she was blessed with three boys; Raymond, Michael and Timothy and then a granddaughter, Amanda, who shared in many of her farm adventures. Later in life she was blessed again by more grandchildren to share her love with; Jade, Ivory and Christopher Blankenship. Ellen is survived by her three sons- Raymond (Janis Shauger) Henning of Sauk City, Michael and Timothy Henning of Prairie du Sac; grandchildren Amanda (Mark Schlimgen) Henning of Mazomanie, Ivory, Jade and Christopher Blankenship of Sauk City; a sister, Emily Fuchs of Prairie du Sac; a cousin, Joseph Matoushek of Greendale, multiple nieces and nephews, many other family and friends and by her beloved German Shepherd, Nikki.

Ellen was preceded in death by both of her parents, her beloved uncles- Ferdinand, Stanley and Joseph Matoushek; her sister Marianna Regier; brothers-in-law Samuel Regier, Lyle Kleinert and Willard "Bill" Fuchs; nephew David Kleinert and daughter-in-law Nancy Schwartz.

Services will be held at First United Church of Christ in Sauk City on Friday, December 27th, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am and the funeral service at 11:30 am. Graveside services and interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in Prairie du Sac.

"Loved ones, don't cry or mourn my passing, for I am now home with the Lord as He intended."