Ellen C. (Durst) Snowdon

MADISON - Ellen C. (Durst) Snowdon passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Carbone Cancer Center after a 30-month struggle with colon cancer. Her common law husband of 35 years, Alvin Tutas, was with her during her final hospitalization.

Ellen was born on April 8, 1948, to Willis and Olive (Severson) Durst. Ellen was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wis., and was later confirmed there as well. She was the firstborn child of her parents, Willis and Olive. 21 months later a sister, Kären, completed the family.