MADISON - Ellen C. (Durst) Snowdon passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Carbone Cancer Center after a 30-month struggle with colon cancer. Her common law husband of 35 years, Alvin Tutas, was with her during her final hospitalization.
Ellen was born on April 8, 1948, to Willis and Olive (Severson) Durst. Ellen was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wis., and was later confirmed there as well. She was the firstborn child of her parents, Willis and Olive. 21 months later a sister, Kären, completed the family.
Ellen began her journey in public education by attending kindergarten at Sam G. Davey Elementary School, a part of the Eau Claire Area School District. She was a good student who liked school. From an early age forward, she was an avid reader. It was a habit that stayed with her throughout her life. Both she and her sister, Kären, loved going to the library.
She learned many things from her parents. Her mother taught her to sew and to do other crafts, as well as baking and cooking. Her father taught her the skills of furniture refinishing and repair and also how to upholster furniture. Her father, being an accomplished woodworker, used his skills to transform a small shed into an attractive playhouse for his daughters.
After completing her elementary school education, Ellen attended junior high and high school at North Junior-Senior High in Eau Claire. She did well in all her classes, but she especially liked the coursework offered by the home economics department. In June 1966, at her North High School graduation, Ellen received a department award for her achievements in Home Economics.
Ellen continued her education at the University of Wisconsin- Stout, earning in less than four years (December, 1969), a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education. Later, in her chosen field, she earned a master’s degree as well. It was at Stout that she met Peter A. Snowdon. They married on May 23, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Subsequently, she and Peter took jobs and settled in Fairfield, Ill. Within two years better job opportunities presented and she and Peter moved to Decatur, Ill.
On Jan. 9, 1987, the marriage ended in divorce.
In March, 1988, Alvin Tutas first met Ellen. At the time they met, Ellen was the administrator of the Decatur Office On Aging. He frequently called on her and they dated. By the mid-summer of 1988, the decision was made to cohabit and begin a life together. After having lived together for the required number of years under then Illinois law, Ellen and Alvin mutually agreed that they had established a common law marriage.
In the year 2000, Ellen and Alvin moved to Madison, Wis. She took a position with the State of Wisconsin. She was glad because the position brought her nearer to her widowed, aging mother.
Ellen retired in 2014.
Ellen is survived by her sister, Kären Hanson of Arcadia, Wis.; nephew, Jens Hanson (Lindsay) and their children, Lillian and Colton Hanson of Shakopee Minn.; niece, Marit Hanson (fiancé, Peter McDonnell) of Shoreview, Minn.; and her common law husband, Alvin Tutas of Madison, Wis.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Olive Durst; and brother-in-law, Alfred “Bud” Hanson.