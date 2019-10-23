Ellen "Betty" Fritsch

Ellen "Betty" Elizabeth Fritsch (Cadegan), age 88 of Marshall, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home due to Alzheimer, COPD and heart issues.

Betty was born on September 4, 1931 in Steubenville, OH to Edward and Marie (Linn) Cadegan. She graduated from Hebron, OH High School in 1949. Betty married Dwayne "Donald" Fritsch of Cobb, on April 25, 1951. They farmed south of Cobb until 1974. She went on to become a Nursing Home Administrator for many years. She also owned and operated an Antiques and Collectibles Shop out of her home. Betty's hobbies included sewing, needlepoint, crocheting and going to flea markets. Betty's faith was a very important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bob (Sally) Cadedan; Edward Cadedan and Mary Louise Sperry and a grandson, Chandler Jarlsberg.

Betty is survived by her husband, Dwayne of Marshall; five children, Donald (Sue) Fritsch of LaCrosse; Catherine (Al) Wendt of Marshall; Jeff (Rhonda) Fritsch of Prescott, AZ; Ellen (Dan) Herman of Juneau, WI and Cheryl Fritsch-Jarlsberg of Marshall; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Pastor Kathy Jacobson will officiate with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Cobb. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from Noon until the time of services. Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

To my husband, children and grandchildren; Be not sorrowful that I am gone and my earthly life is done. Be not sad I passed away. For in you, my children, I live each day. There is a little of me in all of you, in each new one I live anew. So you see, I'll never be really gone, as long as there are children to carry on. I have had my share of love, sorrow and strife. I have lived a full and fruitful life. So do not mourn and do not weep. For I have earned this peaceful sleep.

-Author Unknown

