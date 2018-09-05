Janesville, WI -- Ella M. Kane, age 15, passed away peacefully September 1, 2018. She was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on May 8, 2003, the daughter of Kelly Beal and Dennis Kane.

She was a soon-to-be sophomore at Craig High School, enjoyed working at Festival Foods and loved spending her free time with friends and family.

Ella is survived by her parents Kelly and Mark Spencer; father Dennis Kane siblings: Maggie (Marcus King) Kane, Maddie Kane, Joe Kane, Trista (Machajewski) Schmidt, Summer Spencer, Michael Kane, grandparents Gary and Kathy Beal, Teresa Spencer, and Sue Kane, special niece, Zoey Schmidt and many other friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Dennis Kane and Jay Spencer; aunt Renae Lawrence; and cousin Ashley Hanley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the St.

Augustine Catholic Church, 280 Haberdale Dr., Footville, WI with the Rev. Kevin Dooley officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville, WI.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Footville.

“Faith, hope, love, laughter… now and forever after.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

