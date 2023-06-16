Elizabeth P. Peterson, 79, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was born January 1, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Elizabeth Bonanni. Betty was a 1961 graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School where she made many dear, lifelong friends. After high school Betty went on to attend school at Holy Family College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science- Medical Technology Degree and proudly worked at Saint Mary’s Hospital until retiring in 2011. Elizabeth married her late husband Charles Peterson on August 13, 1966 and shared 49 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Chris Peterson of Peoria, Arizona, Craig (Toni) Peterson of Sun Prairie, WI, and Patricia (Steven) Ruegsegger of Madison, WI. Betty loved life and lived it to the fullest, she enjoyed sunny days, concerts with friends, bridge games, family gatherings, and taking her only two granddaughters, Juliette and Bay, on fun outings. Betty always made it known how important family is, she enjoyed spending time with her immediate family as well as her family and friends out East. She loved soaking up the sun in Arizona, walking the beach in Sea Girt, but most of all loved sitting on her deck overlooking the golf course.
Betty is survived by her three children and two granddaughters; sisters Diane Stankovis of Hatboro, PA, and Donna Binney (Steve) of Landsdale, PA; sister-in-law, Lisa Bonanni of Warminster, PA and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betty is also survived by many close friends who have been a comfort during her final days. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brother, Thomas Bonanni Jr., brother-in-law, George Stankovis and son-in-law, Jamie Ruegsegger as well as many beloved family and friends.
A private funeral will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Memorials may be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church.
She has always been a planner; we know she will be up in heaven planning good things for everyone. She will live on in our memories and our hearts… may she rest in peace. Thank you for the life you gave us as we have been beyond blessed.
The family wants to thank Agrace Hospice and Brightstar for their care and support of Betty.